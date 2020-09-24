Police searching for man with Alzheimer's reported missing from Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Norman Wayne Cunningham was last seen walking on Ocean Street toward the river downtown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's help to find a man reported missing from Downtown Jacksonville who they say suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

JSO says police were called to the 500 block of N. Ocean Street Thursday morning around 5, where 77-year-old Norman Wayne Cunningham was reported missing. The person who called police said Cunningham takes required medication for his Alzheimer's routinely, and is not believed to have taken it Thursday.

Cunningham was last seen walking south on Ocean Street toward the river, police say.

Cunningham is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black pajamas outfit with the Coca-Cola logo and black shoes, police say.