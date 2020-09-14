JSO still searching for missing 35-year-old homeless woman last seen in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old homeless woman.
Kimberly Smith was last known to be in the area of 20th Street West and Edgewood Avenue North on or around Thursday, Aug. 20, according to JSO. Before that, she was in the area of 8th Street and Interstate 95 on Aug. 8.
Smith is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.