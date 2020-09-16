Nassau County Sheriff's Office search for missing man

Paul Mc Andrews, 51, was reported missing Friday, Sept. 11 after family members said they hadn't heard from him in two weeks, according to the sheriff's office.

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has not been heard from in two weeks.

Paul Mc Andrews, 51, was reported missing Friday, Sept. 11 after family members said they hadn't heard from him in two weeks, according to the sheriff's office.

It was initially reported that Mc Andrews may be staying at a friend's house on Chester Road in Yulee but the sheriff's office said he is not there. Mc Andrews is known to frequent Jacksonville often, the sheriff's office said.

Mc Andrews is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.