Police search for missing 23-year-old with brain injury, walks with cane or walker

Brittany Palmer, 23, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the area of Baldwin and Barber Streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for a missing 23-year-old who has a brain injury.

Because she has a brain injury, Palmer walks with a cane or walker, police say.

Palmer is described to be Black, 5'1'', 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with gold tips. She was last seen wearing a burgandy top and gray pants.

If you see Palmer or know her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-633-0500.