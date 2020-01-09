Missing teen girl from Ohio may be in St. Johns County

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Katiya Hunt may be traveling in a black Chevy Cruz to St. Johns County.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — A missing teenage girl who was last seen in Ohio Monday may be traveling to St. Johns County, according to investigators.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the New London Police Department in Ohio are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Katiya Hunt. Police say she disappeared from New London Monday and may be traveling in a 2014 black Chevrolet Cruz sedan.

The vehicle has Ohio license plate number HBJ 2183.

Police say Katiya may travel to St. Johns County. She is described as a white female, with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees Katiya or who has information about where she might be is urged to contact the New London Police Department at 1-419-929-3504, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Katiya's missing poster can be viewed below or by clicking here.