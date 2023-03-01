x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police search for man connected to armed home invasion, dog shooting

During the robbery, one of the suspects intentionally shot a kenneled dog in the snout, according to Jacksonville police.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for man pictured in connection to an armed robbery at 9300 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a home invasion in the Jacksonville Heights area. 

Police responded to a call about an armed home invasion robbery in the 9300 block of 103rd Street on Jan. 11. Following an investigation, it was determined three male suspects entered the home where the victims were located. One of those suspects is shown in the photo above.

One of the suspects held the victims at gunpoint while the other robbed the home, according to JSO. During the robbery, one of the suspects intentionally shot a kenneled dog in the snout, police said. 

If you have any information about the man in the photos, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed home invasion robbery in the 9300 block of 103rd Street.
Credit: JSO
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for man pictured in connection to an armed robbery at 9300 block of 103rd Street.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Two men killed in shooting at Arlington area apartment

Before You Leave, Check This Out