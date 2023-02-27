'Trigger puller' in Jacksonville 13-year-old's murder arrested, sheriff announces

Kentravious Garard is the second arrest in the case. Marcel Johnson was arrested in connection to the shooting in January.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in the murder of Jacksonville 13-year-old Prince Holland.

Kentrevious Tyree Garard, 25, was arrested in Orange County on charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting/throwing deadly missiles.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday that Garard arrested is the one who pulled the trigger the night of Dec. 3, 2022, when Prince was killed coming home from football tryouts.

The first arrest in the case was announced in January. Marcel Johnson was arrested for second-degree murder, several counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting or throwing deadly missiles. At the time, Waters said he did not believe Johnson acted alone.

An 11-year-old and the driver of the car were also injured that night. The driver's attorney told First Coast News that he was shot 10 times, but he ultimately survived.

They were driving through the Moncrief area, coming back from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when someone opened fire on the car.

Now, Waters says the car was specifically targeted.

"It was callous, they didn't care who they shot in the car," he said. "It didn't matter."

Waters said the night of Prince's murder that he would find the people responsible. He addressed the city the next day, vowing that Jacksonville "will not tolerate violence for one more day."

His message to those involved: "We will not rest, we will not tire, we will not waiver."

Since then, an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Attorney's Office has yielded these two arrests.

With Johnson as the "first domino to fall," and the additional arrest of Gerard, Waters says this case is almost closed.

He could not speak to any additional leads police are following as the investigation is ongoing.

First arrest made after Instagram live

Investigators identified Johnson as a suspect after searching social media. On Dec. 5, Johnson went live on his Instagram page in which he could be seen holding a semiautomatic hand gun, according to the report. During the live, Johnson was reportedly speaking about a man who was "fighting for his life" in the hospital at UF Health Jacksonville. While streaming, Johnson was speaking with one of the viewers in the comments of the live. During the exchange, the commenter said "innocents get no points". Officials believe this was a reference to Prince's murder, as written in the report.

Detectives were able to find Johnson's phone number and provider, leading to a granted search warrant for his call records and geolocation. His cellular location confirmed he was in the area of the shooting before and after the incident. However, there was no cellular activity during the time frame of the murder, according to investigators.

When speaking with officials, Johnson initially denied any involvement in Prince's murder. He told police that others were involved and had stolen his grandmother's car from him. The rest of the conversation is redacted in the arrest report but it is clear there was more to the interview.