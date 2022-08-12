JSO searching for driver allegedly involved in deadly Lincoln Villas area hit-and-run crash

Police believe the suspect's vehicle could potentially be a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300, like the cars in the photo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Lincoln Villas area.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian before driving away from the scene without trying to help the victim. The crash happened in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police believe the suspect's vehicle could potentially be a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300, like the cars in the photo. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side from the crash. The car will be missing the front passenger side fog light bezel and headlight, police said.

JSO is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver. If you have any information about the deadly crash, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.