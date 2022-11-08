OnlyFans model charged with murder in stabbing death of boyfriend in Florida

Courtney Clenney was arrested in Hawaii on a warrant issued by Miami-Dade County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILO, Hawaii — Hawaii authorities on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Clenney, who modeled on OnlyFans and Instagram, is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian "Toby" Obumseli, on April 3 at a Miami highrise, CBS Miami reports.

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

"We are completely shocked at Courtney's arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter. Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Clenney's Miami defense attorney, Frank Prieto, said in a statement to the news station.

Police told CBS Miami they were called to the condo to investigate a domestic violence call. There they reportedly found Obumseli suffering from a knife wound. He died while being transported to a hospital.

Prieto told the news outlet the couple was together for about two years and had a complicated relationship.

"It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death," he told CBS Miami.

He went on to say that Clenney was in rehabilitation in Hawaii for substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder "and related issues to this case."

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Clenney is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, the Hawai'i Police Department said. She'll eventually be extradited to Florida.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is set to hold a news conference on this case at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with the City of Miami police chief, a representative from the US Marshals office and an attorney for the Obumseli family.