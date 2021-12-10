Police respond to reported threats at Orange Park Junior High, students claim 'it was a joke'

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department responded to reports of threats at Orange Park Junior High School earlier this week.
Officers were able to identify the students that were involved in different incidents regarding the threats.
The students admitted to making the threat and claimed it was a joke, police said.
The students have been disciplined in accordance with the Clay County School District's Student Code of Conduct.
"We would like to remind parents and guardians to please take the time to talk to your children about the seriousness of these types of actions and the consequences of making threats via social media. Thank you for working together with us to create a safe environment for everyone. As always, we encourage everyone --- if you see something, say something," OPPD wrote in a Facebook post.
School administrators are working on updating parents and guardians about this incident.