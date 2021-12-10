Increased security at Landmark Middle School Friday after reports of threat

The school will be performing enhanced security measures including screenings, bag checks and also hosting additional police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students attending Landmark Middle Friday can expect increased security Friday after reports of a threat, according to a message sent to parents Thursday night by Principal Tyson-White.

We have recently become aware of reports of a threat involving our school," said Tyson-White in the message. "As you know, we take all reports of threats seriously."

She said law enforcement has been involved, and the school will be performing enhanced security measures including screenings, bag checks, and also hosting additional police officers at the school.

"I wanted you and your students to be aware of this, so you are not surprised when you arrive to school in the morning," said Tyson-White.

Many parents chimed in on the Landmark Middle School Facebook Page that this message comes a little too late, as many students informed parents of a threat days ago.

"Would have been nice to have been i formed of this hours sooner," commented Chris Corlette. "Yall had all day to inform parents. But i had to hear about this from my child instead of from the school. Pretty sad on the schools part if you ask me."

Many parents also commented that they would be keeping their children home out of an abundance of caution.

