Pilot uses part of I-10 in North Florida as runway after making emergency landing

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot had to make an emergency landing on I-10 westbound in Suwannee County on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says the plane landed near the 275-mile marker and that nobody was injured.

The FAA confirmed the aircraft is a single-engine Cessna 150 and landed around 4 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was on board.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the pilot was trying to switch from one fuel tank to the second when a supply failure occurred, forcing the emergency landing. Once the plane had landed it was pushed to the center grass median until it could be refueled.