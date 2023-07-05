Breaking: Miami-bound flight makes emergency landing in Jacksonville

Officials say the issue came in as a medical call and that masks inside the aircraft dropped for an unknown reason.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville International Airport has confirmed that a flight headed to Miami from Atlanta was diverted to Jacksonville Wednesday.

According to Michael Stewart, an airport spokesperson, Delta flight 1328 departed from Atlanta at 4:36 p.m.

Airport officials say the plane landed safely.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department checked out some of the passengers and crew, officials say.