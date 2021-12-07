Gov. DeSantis dines at Grumpy's after making Green Cove Springs economic announcement

In photos only shared with First Coast News, DeSantis is pictured ordering food and greeting the owners and staff at Grumpy's Restaurant on Blanding Boulevard.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — After sharing the news of a $700,000 grant for Green Cove Springs to conduct neighborhood improvement projects, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid a visit to a Middleburg diner.

In photos only shared with First Coast News, DeSantis is pictured ordering food and greeting the owners and staff at Grumpy's Restaurant on Blanding Boulevard.

The Middleburg location opened its doors in October 2020 as the first franchise location to branch off from the original Orange Park location.

During the pandemic, Grumpy's founder and CEO Daniel DeLeon made headlines for donating his own salary to his staff, along with donating produce to local neighbors who could not afford groceries and launching a community action campaign to deliver meals to first responders in Orange Park.

The Middleburg location is owned and operated by lifelong Middleburg resident Dell Hoard, who said he wanted to make a difference in the local community.

Speaking from Green Cove Springs City Hall, DeSantis announced $29 million in grants for 42 small, rural communities throughout the state. The Department of Economic Opportunity's Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program will allow Green Cove Springs to complete three neighborhood revitalization projects.