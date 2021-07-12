x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Gov. DeSantis holding news conference in Green Cove Springs

The governor will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell.
Credit: Pool

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is starting his week out with a news conference on the First Coast Monday morning.

The governor is set to speak in Green Cove Springs City Hall at 8:15 a.m. He will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell.

Enterprise Florida is described a public-private partnership of business and government leaders designed to "promote Florida as a premier business destination and expand the state's economy through private-sector job creation."

First Coast News will livestream the governor's news conference here.

RELATED: DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis suspends property taxes for those affected by Surfside condo collapse