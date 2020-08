The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to Fort Caroline Road and McCormick Road just before 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are on the scene of a crash with injuries that is causing southbound traffic to be diverted from Fort Caroline Road to St. Johns Bluff.

JFRD said crews responded to Fort Caroline Road at McCormick Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

First Coast News crews on the way to the scene said traffic in the area was at a near standstill.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Ft Caroline rd and McCormick Rd...E29 is on scene advising one person is trapped.... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 5, 2020