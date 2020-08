The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the patient had to be extricated from the vehicle and is on the way to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash with injuries that is blocking I-295 South just before the Merrill Road exit Monday afternoon.

JFRD crews had to extricate a patient who was trapped in a vehicle just before 4 p.m. The patient was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

All lanes of I-295 South are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

