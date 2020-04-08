Pedestrian in serious condition following crash on Phillips Highway, lanes blocked

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, JSO says.

A pedestrian is in serious condition following a traffic crash with injuries on Tuesday morning,

Around 5 a.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of Phillips Highway and Emerson Street.

Police say a vehicle struck a male pedestrian and the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, JSO says.

Southbound Phillips Highway is blocked south of Emerson Street and at this time, JSO says it's unknown when it will reopen.