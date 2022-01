JFRD says drivers should expect delays in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after they were hit by an oncoming train in the Avenues area.

According to the JFRD, the accident happened at the railroad crossing at the back entrance to Walmart off of Phillips Highway.

Details are limited at this time. First Coast News will update this story when more informaiton becomes available.