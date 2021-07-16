Multiple injured in Amtrak train crash in Putnam County

An Amtrak train hit a semi-truck carrying drywall near the entrance of Seminole Electric shortly before 10 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to avoid the area of US Highway 17 following a train crash with multiple injuries Thursday night.

Deputies said an Amtrak train hit a semi-truck carrying drywall near the entrance of Seminole Electric shortly before 10 p.m.

There are multiple ambulances on scene as well as deputies, the Florida Highway Patrol and other first responders.

Authorities are reporting that there are several patients as a result of the accident.

US 17 is closed at this time as there is a possible fuel leak near the front of the train, authorities said.