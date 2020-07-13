Teachers question Duval County School reopening plans

"Can you imagine teaching through a mask? Can you imagine teaching more than six feet apart from everybody through plexiglass screens?" -- Chris Guerrieri, teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Schools are closed now but questions are mounting as the number of COVID-19 cases increase. How can schools safely reopen in an environment where positive COVID-19 cases continue to spike?

"Why are we even going back to school," asked Chris Guerrieri.

The veteran teacher wants the district to reconsider its reopening plan.

"Can you imagine teaching through a mask? Can you imagine teaching more than six feet apart from everybody through plexiglass screens?" Guerrieri asked.

The district has a plan. Superintendent Diana Greene gave a preview on Monday to members of the Meninak Club, but that plan is changing due to a recent state mandate

The Florida Department of Education requires, "All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools in August at least five days per week for all students."

"We do so many things to keep safe," Guerrier said. "We canceled field trips, we canceled sports and activities, but in-class learning -- that's okay?"

Over the weekend teachers and parents sent a letter to the school board pushing back on the reopening plans.

"We don't have enough information," Stacie Dern, a teacher, said.

Dern is also parent to children in the Duval County School System. She said the letter expresses the thoughts and feelings of about 3,000 individuals.

"My hope is that they're (DCPS) going to force the Department of Health's hand to say that we are recommending that they push back opening until it is safe and we start online," Dern said.

In this pandemic environment, these teachers say safety is their top priority.

"We can make up for lost learning time, but we can't make up for lost lives," Guerrieri said.

Two newly formed advocacy groups, Refuse to Return and Duval Schools Pandemic Solutions Team, share similar concerns. Among their demands are rigorous testing and tracing as well as protection and prevention.

Greene will present her re-opening plan to the school board at a Tuesday morning virtual meeting, and the board will vote on it Thursday in a live meeting.