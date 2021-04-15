One dead after pedestrian-involved crash in Regency area

Just after midnight, officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arriving an individual was found to be dead, says JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a traffic crash in the Regency area involving a pedestrian.

Just after midnight, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Anniston Road near Atlantic Boulevard.

Information gathered by JSO at the scene indicates the person was struck by the mirror of a vehicle that remained on scene and then struck by a second vehicle that did not remain on scene.

Traffic Homicide detectives responded and are conducting the investigation. There was no victim information released.