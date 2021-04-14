Independent Drive ramp to Main St. Bridge closing | Here's how to get around it

The upcoming work to demolish the ramp no only affected vehicle traffic, but also pedestrian traffic as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you take the Independent Drive ramp to go south on the Main Street Bridge, you will soon have to change your route.

The ramp is set to be demolished and will close permanently on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

To travel south on the Main Street Bridge from Independent Drive, you need to turn left on Bay Street. From there, you can take a second left that goes straight onto the Main Street Bridge.

As FDOT crews work on the scene, the pedestrian sidewalk on the bridge's west side will also be closed. All pedestrians must cross the bridge on the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

So if you are walking from the Southbank towards Downtown, you need to walk on the right side of the bridge. If you are walking from Downtown to the Southbank, you need to walk on the left side of the bridge.