JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Ian Stephens who was last seen in Gainesville.

The teen was last seen in the 3000 block of Southwest 30th Terrace. Ian is was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, and possibly black shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5'4" and 120 pounds.