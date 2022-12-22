JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office has charged Jesse Moore, 25, with arson, aggravated assault and domestic battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning.

She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road.

“He saw a fire going. He came into the house and was like fire. I came outside thinking it was our little fire pit but no the whole house blazed. So it was crazy," said Sweat.

Sweat says she immediately called 911 and her family made sure no one was left behind in the home.

“We went in, my brother went in, and my son went in and kicked doors and no one was inside thankfully," said Sweat.

