Police: Jacksonville mother charged in abuse-related death of infant son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is in jail, accused of child abuse and neglect, after the death of her baby.

Tania McGowan, 23, was arrested last week. An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the baby boy was 5 months old only weighed about seven pounds.

The report indicates that during the time the victim was alive, he was never seen by a doctor. The report says McGowan admitted she noticed the child was slimming down, but she thought he was just getting taller.

The medical examiner told investigators there was no evidence of food in the child's stomach and that he seemed very malnourished.