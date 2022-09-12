x
Officials: Man dead after weekend drowning in St. Simons Island

Officials say the initial emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday when a father and his teen son were caught in a strong current Gould's Inlet.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a weekend drowning incident in Glynn County this past weekend, according to the communications director for the county.

Officials say the initial emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday when a father and his teen son were caught in a strong current Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island.

The teen son was able to swim back to shore, but the father was not, according to officials. The man was pulled from the water and taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital but later died, officials say.

The communications director for the county does not know if the family was visiting or residents.

