Agencies offer drowning prevention programs after drowning of 11-year-old girl in Jacksonville pool

Amariell Freeman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a pool at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on July 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the child pulled from a Jacksonville apartment complex pool last week has died.

Amariell Freeman, 11, was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a pool at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on July 6.

Her grandmother confirms the family set up this GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

Water safety is on top of mind for parents during the summer, but unfortunately we've seen several drownings this year, mainly of young children.

Delraye Norris is making sure no more families experience that heartache.

"It only takes a few inches of water for an unfortunate accident around the water to occur," she said.

She's the Aquatics Director for Baker and Clay County YMCA's. Her team currently offers group and private swim lessons starting at 6 months old.

"The first thing we say to the swimmers when they come to our lessons is we reinforce asking for that permission," Norris explained. "Making sure that the swimmers know, especially our younger swimmers that they need to have that permission before they go into any body of water."

Local schools are also trying to prevent future deaths by offering anti-drowning kits.

At Great Strides Rehabilitation, founder Jon Edenfield is trying to fundraise so he can hand out more kits. So far, more than 300 kits have been given to families.

"We will absolutely continue this initiative until we've supplied anyone who wants one with a kit," he said.

The kits include door alarms and wearable safety cards. Edenfield is also working to offer more pool alarms. His agency provides autism therapy services, and in recent years he says he's known three students who have either drowned or nearly drowned.

"We thought there's got to be something we can do, so we got together and came up with this initiative," he said.

For more information about the services your local YMCA offers, click here.