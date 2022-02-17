'You're going to get dirty:' Obstacle based Jailbreak Run raising money for a good cause in Nassau County

It's a 5k obstacle course that helps raise money for the Nassau County Sheriff's Office shop with a cop program.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Adventure runners, listen up, you have the chance to take part in a first of its kind event and it's all for a good cause.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is putting on a 5k. However, this Jailbreak Run is more than a jog through the park, this run is full of twists and turns.

There's quite a bit of land behind the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and right now, it's being transformed into a 5k Jailbreak Run course where competitors have the chance to run, climb and jump through obstacles from the jail to the finish line.

"It's a course that's challenging, it's fun," says Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. "You're going to get dirty, you may get muddy depending on the weather, but you're going to have fun when you get through."

Aside from watching deputies and the public go through these obstacles, this course is all for a good cause. Money raised here will benefit the charity shop with a cop, which will help kids in need throughout Nassau County buy Christmas presents.

"We believe our community is interested in things like this," says Sheriff Leeper, "so we want to involve our employees, men and women who protect us every day and have fun with our community."

Finishers of the race will receive medals that look like handcuffs... that's definitely the only handcuff that you'd want the Sheriff to present you.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office Jailbreak Run is Saturday, February 26th at the Sheriff's Office at 77151 Citizens Circle Yulee, FL 32097.

Other than the race, the Jailbreak Run will feature a festival-like atmosphere with a bounce house for kids.