Meet Ol' Red: New Nassau County Sheriff's Office puppy named in tribute Deputy Josh Moyers

Josh Moyers was shot and killed in September 2021. His red hair helped inspire the name of NCSO's new bloodhound puppy.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Oct. 12, 2021.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is paying tribute to the late Deputy Josh Moyers with the name of their newest K-9.

The Nassau County recently asked the community to suggest names for their new bloodhound puppy on social media, by phone or by mail. According to NCSO, there were more than 1,000 suggestions for names.

Ultimately, the handlers chose Ol' Red, suggested by Cheri Jones-Arp.

Ol' Red's fur is reminiscent of Deputy Josh Moyers' red hair. Moyers was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2021.

Sheriff Bill Leeper spoke to Deputy Moyers' parents and fiancé to ask permission for Ol' Red to be named in honor of him. They granted his request.