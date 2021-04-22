Now Hiring: More than 500 positions available at Home Depot stores in Jacksonville area

The home improvement retailer has both full-time and part-time positions available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Home Depot is hiring more than 520 retail positions at stores throughout Jacksonville. The home improvement retailer has both full-time and part-time positions in customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising. You can apply online or by texting JOBS to 52270.

The Pilot Company, a supplier of fuel and one of the largest operator of travel centers in North America will host its annual National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, April 27, with plans to fill more than 5,000 positions across the company, including 50 positions in Jacksonville and 220 positions total in Florida. Most of the interviews will be virtual. Positions need to be filled in retail, food service, facility services, professional driving, and corporate roles.