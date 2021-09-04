Now Hiring: Virtual career fair for military members and veterans

This free virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

RecruitMilitary and The Disabled American Veterans Organization will host a virtual career fair for Jacksonville veterans on Thursday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

"Many veterans, this is their first time really kind of entering into the job search. Myself, I joined the military straight out of high school. I served for five years. When I separated, it was a challenge. I didn't really understand how my skills correlated. I didn't understand how to draft a resume or how to network," said Jennifer Hadac, RecruitMilitary's Vice President of Employment Services.

Hadac says there are employers who are looking specifically for veterans and members of the military. We're talking about industries such as pharmaceuticals, logistics companies, and e-commerce businesses.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a more qualified group of individuals that are able to handle situations under difficult conditions. They're highly trained. Many military service members receive advanced training, whether it be in a technical skillset or in leadership. Employers also appreciate the ability to take direction and give direction very well," Hadac explained.