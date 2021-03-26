Now Hiring: Moe's Southwest Grill has more than 100 open positions

Moe's is looking to fill hourly and full-time positions including crew members, drivers, shift leaders and general manager positions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Moe's Southwest Grill is now hiring.

The company is hosting a recruitment week from March 22-26 in Jacksonville. The restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 new job opportunities at its locations across Northeast Florida including Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and Tampa.

Chris Grooms, Vice President of Operations, says Moe's is looking to fill hourly and full-time positions including crew members, drivers, shift leaders and general manager positions.

"We start up to $15 an hour with experience and that is inclusive of tips. Very competitive pay and great career opportunities," Chris Grooms said.