Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger

No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according to a statement from Glynn County Schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax.

No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according to a statement from Glynn County Schools. There was never an actual shooter. As a precaution, officers from several agencies will remain at the schools but normal operations will otherwise resume.

Law enforcement conducted an extensive search of Brunswick High before determining the threatening call was likely a prank. Several other school districts in the Southeast Georgia area received similar calls, according to Brittany Dozier, with Glynn County Schools.

"There is a heavy police presence at Savannah High School...Activity on social media indicates a possible shooting. This has not been confirmed, however, we are working to confirm this." Savannah station, WSAV, wrote in an article posted at 9:04 a.m.

A similar incident forced a locked down at Camden County High School, Brunswick News reported. Emergency dispatch received a call claiming that there was an active shooter and 6 students were shot, according to law enforcement. This was determined to be false, no one was shot or injured.

The Camden County School District posted a statement on their website in response.

"Camden County Schools is aware of the phone call about an active shooter. Please be aware that this is a hoax and there have been no shots fired at the Camden County High School campus. Again, no shots have been fired. There are additional police in place on the premises as a precaution. We thank the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsland Police Department, and St. Marys Police Department for their quick response."

This is a developing story.