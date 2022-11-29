State files motion to revoke bond for 54-year-old Salt Life co-founder accused of murder

The motion says Troy Hutto poses "a great danger to the individuals themselves and to the community" and accuses him of stalking witnesses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael Troy Hutto, the 54-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020.

In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court determined that there was substantial evidence of at least two instances of stalking committed by the defendant against a state witness and another member of the community.

The motion says the only way to ensure the safety of the community is to revoke Hutto's bond and hold him without bond pending the outcome of the case.

According to the affidavit, on Thursday, Oct. 29 around 10:50 a.m., the Riviera Beach Police Department was called out to the Hilton Hotel, 3700 N. Ocean Blvd. in Riviera Beach, to conduct a welfare check on Lora Grace Duncan.

Lora Duncan's father, Burton Duncan, told police he hadn't heard from her since Sunday morning. He said he tracked her phone and believed she was at the hotel with her boyfriend, Hutto. He also told police that he believed Hutto "gave drugs to his daughter to keep her sedated," according to the report.

When police arrived, staff helped open the door and immediately, "there was a strong odor of decomposition from the hallway," the police report states. It goes on to state a woman's body was found on the bathroom floor, covered in blood and with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

The room was put in Hutto's name and police found his wallet and ID inside, the report states.

Surveillance video showed Hutto leave the hotel with a backpack before he drove off in his vehicle, police said. Immediately, a BOLO was issued for Hutto.

Shortly after, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office contacted a detective with the Riviera Beach Police Department and said the previous day, Oct. 28, Hutto overdosed at a BP Gas Station, 120 Center Place Way in St. Augustine.

SJSO said the attendant called the sheriff's office after a man walked into the store, asking for help. He was "reportedly twitching, making delusional comments, crying while his eyes were rolling into the back of his head," the police report states.

The man, later identified as Hutto, was transported to the hospital where he was receiving treatment, SJSO said.

Riviera Beach Police detectives went to the hospital where Hutto was being treated and asked if he knew why they were there. He told them "yes" and uttered "not verbatim, 'Oh my god, I think, I think I hurt my Gracie' as he began to cry," the police report states.

Hutto was arrested and charged with homicide-manslaughter and possession or use of a weapon, the report states.

His next court date is Dec. 8.