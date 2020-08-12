Greyhounds run final race at Orange Park Bestbet

The track had its last event on Saturday night.

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The greyhounds over at BestBet in Orange Park can finally call themselves retired after the facility hosted it's very last greyhound racing event over the weekend.

Amendment 13, passed by almost 70% of voters last November in Florida, says all greyhound tracks must close by the end of 2020.

The Bestbet in Orange Park was one of the last places in North Florida where the greyhounds still raced. The facility has been doing it for more than 50 years.

Back in May of 2019, the facility in Orange Park faced backlash after First Coast News has uncovered lab reports showing evidence of 16 new cases of drug violations.

In November 2016, a dog was bumped by another dog and fell, breaking both front legs. She later had to be euthanized.