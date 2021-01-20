New appointments open for COVID-19 vaccine in Clay County

Appointments will be required to get the vaccination and no walk-ins will be accepted.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — New appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will available in Clay County beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Clay County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in Clay County have received 1,950 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The scheduling of new appointments is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

Appointments will be required to get the vaccination and no walk-ins will be accepted.

County officials said individuals 65 years and older and front-line health care workers can go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com to schedule an appointment for their first dose of the vaccine.

Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 29. Additional appointments will be available on Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

On their scheduled appointment day, individuals will receive the first vaccination dose and an appointment card for the second dose appointment.