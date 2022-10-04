'It was a big boom'- Neighbor reacts to car crash in front of George Washington Carver Elementary

Police say the car crash involved a JTA bus and a white SUV at the corner of Vernon and 45th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say there was a car crash involving a JTA bus and a white SUV in the corner of Vernon and 45th Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department says 6 people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

"That’s a bad corner and then you got that elementary school. Children be getting out. Accidents don’t pick no time to happen. Just suppose some children were getting out that time of day and you see how that bus took all that fence out," said Willie Chappell, a neighbor who lives less than a block away from where the accident took place.

Chappell said he’s lived in the neighborhood for two decades and he’s seen plenty of bad accidents in this intersection near George Washington Carver Elementary School.

"I know of ten accidents if you pull a file on that corner I'm quite sure in the last ten years. I know there’s been accidents up there," said Chappell.

He says an issue that may be causing these accidents is this bush covering the stop sign.

“Cut that big bush down because that bush could’ve played a factor in that car not seeing that stop sign," said Chappell.