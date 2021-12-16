Naval Air Station Jacksonville holds Gold Star tree ceremony for fallen service members

NAS JAX will decorate the tree with photo ornaments of 70 fallen service members.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville will hold a ceremony on Thursday afternoon to honor the fallen military servicemen and women in both Florida and the Caribbean.

The ceremony is expected to begin around noon.

NAS JAX will decorate the tree with photo ornaments of 70 fallen service members.

Several Gold Star families plan to attend the event. Gold Star families have lost a loved one during their time in the service. There are 90 Gold Star families in the Duval, Clay and St. Johns County area, according to NAS JAX.