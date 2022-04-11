Florida teen tells friend she's being followed, then vanishes while walking to school

Anybody who sees Saige Stiles is asked to call 911.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl disappeared while walking to school Monday morning in South Florida.

Saige Stiles was on the phone with a friend when she said she was being followed by somebody. That friend called 911 and gave dispatchers her location.

Port St. Lucie Police Department officers responded to the Panther Trace Community on Tulip Boulevard between Belmont Circle and Darwin Boulevard. Authorities found Stiles' backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office brought in its helicopter and dogs to help police search the area.

While canvassing the neighborhood, police say they found a camera system that captured Stiles walking by. In the video, they could tell she walked south behind some houses around 7:30 a.m. and did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that moment.

"This is still a fluid situation and we are actively searching the area and attempting to find Saige," the police department wrote in a Facebook post. "We have spoke to Saige’s friend and father who are cooperating with the investigation. We urge the community that if you see Saige, please contact police immediately."

Officers say Stiles is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and jeans.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the area as we actively search for Saige," police wrote in a statement. "If you have any information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911."