Multiple Duval County schools placed on lockdown due to police activity, area now safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families received communication from Duval County on Wednesday morning that several schools were on lockdown due to police activity. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Raines, Ribault High, Ribault Middle School and Sallye B Mathis Elementary School were put on lockdown due to police activity in the surrounding area. It is unknown what exactly the police were investigating, at this time. A spokesperson with DCPS confirmed the lockdown was lifted a little after 9 a.m..

Read the full statement that was sent to families below:

"Hello families of Raines, Ribault High, Ribault Middle and Sallye B Mathis elementary,

This is Duval County Public Schools calling to inform you that these schools are currently on lockdown due to police activity in the area. All students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. However, law enforcement has placed these schools on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

Please do not come to these schools at this time. We will call you and provide you with an update once the situation is resolved.