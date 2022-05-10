Clay County deputies search for two missing teens

Deputies are asking for help from the public locating 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kaylah Jo Hout.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens on Wednesday morning.

Deputies are asking for help from the public locating 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kaylah Jo Hout. They both went missing from the Orange Park area.

Catherine was last seen in the 500 block of Paddock Lane around midnight on Wednesday. She is described as 5'5" and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaylah was last seen in the same area as Catherine, also around midnight. She is 5'8' and around 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The girls are believed to be driving a 2012 Gray Honda Accord with Florida tag #25BQCB.

If you have any information about Catherine or Kaylah's location, please call CCSO at (904)-264-6512.

October 5, 2022