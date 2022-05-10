Lakewood 7-year-old found safe after search, police say

Liam Clifton has been found safe and sound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 10:50 a.m. Update - Liam Clifton has been located safely, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A 7-year-old boy is missing on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in the Lakewood area.

Officers responded to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing little boy around 8 a.m.. Family members said Liam Clifton walked away from home and has not been seen since.

Liam is described as having brown eyes and short buzz-cut hair. He is 4'8" tall and around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with green goblins, blue boxer shorts and red sandals. He goes by the nickname 'Lee Lee'.

Community members received a 'public safety alert' to their phones to check the water when searching for Liam near the Earl Johnson Park Area.

If you have any information about where Liam is, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.