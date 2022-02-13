x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mother killed in Thursday crash on her way to work

Her family says she was a teacher, and she was on her way to work that morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday morning  in Orange Park leaving three kids and her husband behind. 

This accident happened on I-295 Southbound at Blanding Boulevard, officials said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m..

The woman killed was Alexandrea Toussaint, as confirmed by her family. 

Her family says she was a teacher, and she was on her way to work that morning.

Legina Toussaint is the mother of Alexandrea, and she describes her daughter as a remarkable and someone who would do anything for her family.

All southbound lanes of I-295 were blocked just north of Blanding Boulevard for several hours, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

If you would like to help, the family made a GoFundMe page to help out with funeral cost. Click here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mother killed in Thursday crash on her way to work