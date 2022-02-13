Mother killed in Thursday crash on her way to work

Her family says she was a teacher, and she was on her way to work that morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday morning in Orange Park leaving three kids and her husband behind.

This accident happened on I-295 Southbound at Blanding Boulevard, officials said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m..

The woman killed was Alexandrea Toussaint, as confirmed by her family.

Her family says she was a teacher, and she was on her way to work that morning.

Legina Toussaint is the mother of Alexandrea, and she describes her daughter as a remarkable and someone who would do anything for her family.