Jacksonville police officer hit by vehicle during domestic violence call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the officer was responding to a call regarding a domestic dispute around 11:50 p.m in the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

Police say during the call, a pursuit for a potential suspect spilled out onto the roadway, where the officer followed and was struck by a vehicle.

The officer suffered injuries to his lower extremities and did have to undergo surgery, police say. However, he is expected to be OK and have a relatively short recovery.

JSO did not hold a briefing on the crash. First Coast News learned of this information Friday morning after a call to police.