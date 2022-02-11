x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville police officer hit by vehicle during domestic violence call

Police say during the call, one of the people involved ran onto 103rd Street, where the officer followed and was struck by a vehicle.
Credit: WTLV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the officer was responding to a call regarding a domestic dispute around 11:50 p.m in the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

Police say during the call, a pursuit for a potential suspect spilled out onto the roadway, where the officer followed and was struck by a vehicle.

The officer suffered injuries to his lower extremities and did have to undergo surgery, police say. However, he is expected to be OK and have a relatively short recovery. 

JSO did not hold a briefing on the crash. First Coast News learned of this information Friday morning after a call to police.

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

In Other News

Fast track nurse program uses virtual reality element to teach students