Mother, children killed in fire at Hilliard home

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. However, Sheriff Bill Leeper encourages the community to be mindful when using space heaters as temperatures drop

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called police. A mother and her children were killed in the blaze, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The little boy and girl were ages seven and eleven but officials have not determined which child was which age. The mother was believed to be in her 40's. The children's father was out of town at the time of the fire. He is heading back to the area after officials contacted him.

The double-wide was destroyed in the flames, officials said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. However, Sheriff Bill Leeper encourages the community to be mindful when using space heaters as temperatures drop.

This is a developing story.

Fire appears to be out and firefighters aren’t putting water on the rubble. They are going around with flashlights. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/T1Zx4A1zDP — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 20, 2022

First responders have a dog out here as well @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3plOYv0J3l — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 20, 2022