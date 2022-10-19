x
FHP: Child killed after walking out on J. Turner Butler Blvd. near Kernan

JFRD says expect heavy delays in the area as multiple lanes are blocked.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child has died following a crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard eastbound, just after Kernan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the crash happened before 7:56 p.m. and involves a car versus a pedestrian.

FHP says the child was an occupant of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. The child presumably walked out into traffic while the car was disabled.

The vehicle that struck the child stopped and is being cooperative, troopers say.

The age of the child has not been confirmed by officials.

