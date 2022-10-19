JSO asking community for help identifying suspects possibly connected to business burglary

During the reported crime, police say two people forced entry to the business and once inside continued to damage electronics.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking the community for help identifying two people possibly connected to a business burglary in Northwest Jacksonville.

JSO says the incident happened in the area of Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road.

During this reported crime, police say the people pictured below forced entry to the business and once inside continued to damage electronics.

The suspects fled the area in the pictured pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of these two suspects or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.