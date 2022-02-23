JFRD responds to mobile home fire in Paxon area

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department did not say if there were any injuries from the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a mobile home fire Tuesday night in the Paxon area.

According to JFRD, the fire happened at around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Road and West 12th Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, the department said on Twitter.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 11:49 p.m. The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

JFRD did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.