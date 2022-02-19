No one reported injured in early Saturday morning house fire in Jacksonville

According to JFRD, the fire happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to JFRD, the fire happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to search the building to ensure that it was clear. However, a picture posted by JFRD shows part of the home completely engulfed by flames.

JFRD did not report any injuries associated with the fire.